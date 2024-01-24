Student arrested for stealing mobile phones

Pune Police on Monday arrested a Computer Science student in connection with a mobile theft case. Police recovered 17 stolen mobile phones from the accused, identified as Omkar Binod Battul (22) from Nana Peth, originally hailing from Andhra Pradesh. The investigation revealed that Battul was involved in multiple thefts from a furniture shop in the city. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police said Battul is an expert in computer-related technicalities but misused his skills for illicit purposes. The investigation revealed that Battul was involved in multiple thefts from a furniture shop in the city. The police also discovered that he had fabricated a bill book using his name, wherein he used to sell the stolen phones to unsuspecting shopkeepers.

According to police, Battul purchased mobile phones from Vijay Sales, obtaining mobile phone bills in his email ID. Subsequently, he allegedly altered the mobile bills online, taking advantage of his computer science background. Each time he robbed a mobile phone, he reportedly altered the IMEI number in the bill. When attempting to sell the stolen phones, he presented the forged bills to shopkeepers. A case has been registered against the accused under IPC section 380, and further investigation is underway.