Student suffers injury after tree falls on head 

A student sustained injuries as a large tree branch fell on his head near Balgandharva Bus Stop on Wednesday. The injured person, identified as Aditya Saudagar, was reportedly sitting on a bench when the tree branch suddenly gave way.

After the incident, he was rushed to the Poona Hospital and admitted for further medical treatment. According to initial reports, Saudagar suffered head injuries and is currently undergoing evaluation by medical professionals.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the branch’s fall, which appears to be linked to recent heavy rains that may have weakened the tree’s structure.

Girisha Nimbalkar, senior police inspector at Deccan Police Station said, “A student was injured in this accident. As per initial information, he suffered a fractured skull. He is admitted for further medical treatment and his condition is stable now.’’