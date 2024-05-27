Suspension is the result of not succumbing to ministerial pressure: Dr Pawar

Suspended Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health chief, Dr Bhagwan Pawar, has demanded revocation of his suspension, alleging that he was purposefully targeted by Maharashtra public health minister Tanaji Sawant for refusing to participate in the latter’s corrupt practices. Dr Pawar has alleged that his suspension is a result of not succumbing to pressure and eventually being mentally harassed for not yielding to Sawant’s demand. Dr Pawar has claimed that the suspension is the outcome of his refusal to support illegal work. Earlier on Wednesday, May 22, the public health department issued an order suspending Dr Pawar citing financial irregularities as well as sexual and mental abuse of female colleagues during his tenure in the Pune and Satara districts as a district health officer (DHO). (HT PHOTO)

In a letter to chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on Friday, Dr Pawar has stated, “The minister regularly called me to his residence at Katraj for work such as illegal tenders and procurement processes. When I refused to assist him, I was eventually suspended.” Hindustan Times has seen a copy of the letter.

Refuting Dr Pawar’s allegations, a senior official from the Health Commissionerate on condition of anonymity said, “The health department had received many complaints of the sexual exploitation of women working on contractual basis against Dr Pawar. But they were suppressed. Apart from this, there were serious allegations of irregularities in work, abuse of officers/employees, mental and financial harassment, and financial scams. Despite receiving these complaints over the last two years, no action was taken. Following this, a committee was constituted and action was taken as per the committee recommendation.”

“Dr Pawar was working in the health department of the PMC and the public health department does not have direct control over the civic health department in the tendering or procurement process,” the official said.

Earlier on Wednesday, May 22, the public health department issued an order suspending Dr Pawar citing financial irregularities as well as sexual and mental abuse of female colleagues during his tenure in the Pune and Satara districts as a district health officer (DHO).

The public health department claimed that the action was taken as per the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1979 and the recommendation of a three-member inquiry committee constituted on April 29 to investigate past complaints against Dr Pawar. However, Dr Pawar alleged that he was suspended without an inquiry into old unsubstantiated complaints against him to harass him.

Dr Pawar was appointed as the PMC health chief on March 11, 2023 by the state government for a period of two years. However, after a short period of five months on September 5, 2023, Pawar was relieved from his duties and transferred to Mumbai. Following the unaccepted transfer, Dr Pawar approached the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) requesting that the decision be reconsidered. The tribunal on October 19, 2023, reinstated Dr Pawar as the health officer of the PMC.

In his letter, Dr Pawar claimed that the mental harassment began after the MAT order, and that the conspiracy was hatched to remove him from the post of PMC health chief and that the committee and action were all part of it.

Dr Pawar said that while working as the DHO in Pune and Satara for 13 years, he had an outstanding work record and that there were no serious complaints regarding his work during his tenure as DHO. “There has been no administrative inquiry and there are no adverse comments from the PMC commissioner regarding my work. The suspension has severely affected my morale and caused significant stress to my family. The decision is unjust and was executed without giving me a chance to present my case, based solely on old complaints.”

“I want nothing but that my suspension be revoked. I have no other political intentions. I thought the minister would not revoke my suspension, so I approached the chief minister through proper channel,” he said.

Following the incident, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Sunday posted on X, questioning chief minister Shinde. “After siphoning ₹6,500 crore in the purchase of ambulances for the health department, they have now started to attack the officials as well. PMC health officer Dr Pawar who was suspended for refusing illegal tender processes, has complained to the CM. Is the minister - who called Dr Pawar to the Katraj office and pressured him for the illegal tender process - the health minister? And if this is the kind of health minister, chief minister Shinde, how long will you support this minister? When will the surgery take place to remove this decay?”

Vijay Wadettiwar, leader of the opposition in the legislative assembly, also posted on X with the title ‘Pampering corrupt officials – action against honest officials? Shinde government’s tender baaz minister glory’. “In the Mahayuti government, there is only tender competition. Corrupt officials who do illegal work on the orders of ministers are favoured. A lot of evidence has come out about how those who do not carry out illegal work are persecuted by the tycoons and corrupt ministers of the Mahayuti Alliance. PMC health chief Dr Pawar has been suspended. The health department is related to people’s lives. We have asked the government for its response on many issues such as ambulance scams, but the government is not taking action there.”

“Honest officials are bringing the true face of this corrupt government to the fore. Taking serious notice of this letter, the chief minister and both deputy chief ministers should not sacrifice honest officials at the altar of corruption. When a government official who has rendered honest service for 30 years has to write a letter for his right, the incident is a testimony that the corrupt government and ministers have reached the height of sin in the state,” the message further read.