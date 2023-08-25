Ornaments worth 1.12 lakh stolen from temple in Katraj

PUNE As per information, police are checking CCTV footage near the temple area to ascertain the identity of the perpetrators. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Silver ornaments worth ₹1.12 lakh were stolen from a temple in Katraj between August 22 and 23, police informed. In this regard, the temple priest Roshan Rishiraj Dahal (33), a resident of Bhilarewadi, has lodged a complaint with Bharati Vidyapeeth Police against unidentified thieves.

According to the police, the theft took place after unidentified persons broke the door lock of Chamunda Devi Temple in Bhilarewadi in Katraj and ran away with silver ornaments estimated to be worth ₹1,12,050 from the sanctum sanctorum.

As per information, police are checking CCTV footage near the temple area to ascertain the identity of the perpetrators.

Following the incident, ACP (Swargate Division) Narayan Shirgaonkar, Senior PI Vijay Kumbhar, and PSI Atul Thorat visited the spot to assess the theft and ordered a team to investigate the matter at the earliest.

A case has been lodged under IPC 457, 454 and 380 against the accused.

