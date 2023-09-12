News / Cities / Pune News / Three arrested for abducting minor, demanding 30L ransom

PUNE:

The family promptly reported the incident to the Pimpri Chinchwad police, who initiated a comprehensive investigation into the matter. (REPRESENTATIONAL PIC)

Pimpri-Chinchwad police rescued a 14-year-old boy and apprehended three individuals who had abducted him near Hinjewadi on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Tejas Lokhande 21, Arjun Rathod 19, both residents of Marunji, and Vikas Mhaske, 22, a resident of Bhumkar Chowk had kidnapped the boy and asked for a ransom 30 lakh from a local scrap dealer in Tathawade.

According to preliminary investigations, the suspects, who had been monitoring the movements of the teenager, executed the plan intending to extract a hefty ransom from his family. On Tuesday at around 7 am, they kidnapped the victim near his house and later, contacted the victim’s uncle, demanding the exorbitant sum for his safe release.

The family promptly reported the incident to the Pimpri Chinchwad police, who initiated a comprehensive investigation into the matter. A team of Pimpri Chinchwad police tracked the mobile phones of suspects and found their location in the Saswad area. The cops immediately coordinated with Pune rural police and managed to locate and apprehend the three individuals involved in the crime. The minor was safely rescued within just 2.5 hours, unharmed, and reunited with his family.

Shankar Awatade, senior police inspector (SPI) at Crime Branch Unit 4 said, “Neither of the three apprehended persons has any previous criminal record. Quick money was the motive of the abduction as Arjun Rathod and Vikas Mhaske needed funds.’’

Police recovered three mobile phones, a pistol, koyta, Knife, hammer, and two face masks from the accused. During interrogation, the accused confessed that they had made reiki five days before the actual execution of the kidnapping plan.

A case has been registered at Hinjewadi Police Station as per the complaint filed by the father of the victim under IPC sections 364 a (Kidnapping for ransom) and further investigation is underway.

