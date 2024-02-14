 Three forest officers suspended in Daund over illegal tree-cutting - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Three forest officers suspended in Daund over illegal tree-cutting

Three forest officers suspended in Daund over illegal tree-cutting

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Feb 14, 2024 07:18 AM IST

Three forest staff members have been suspended in Daund Range due to allegations of dereliction of duty after illegal tree-cutting was reported in the area. An investigation has been initiated by the forest department.

The forest department on Monday suspended three forest staff from the Daund Range over alleged dereliction of duty after illegal tree-cutting incident was reported in the area.

Pune, India - January 29, 2018: There is hardly any fencing left for the forest land at Mohammadwadi in Pune, India, on Monday, January 29, 2018. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)
Pune, India - January 29, 2018: There is hardly any fencing left for the forest land at Mohammadwadi in Pune, India, on Monday, January 29, 2018. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The suspended officials include range forest officer Kalyani Godse and two forest guards Ravindra Dhanaji Magar and Kiran Kadam.

The department initiated a probe over media reports about illegal tree cutting in Daund tehsil. Deepak Pawar, assistant conservator of forests, visited the range forest office and inquired about the allegations.

The officer said, “There were complaints about Illegal tree cutting, coal mining and illegal soil mining at forest lands in Malthan, Rajegaon, Watluj and Naigaon areas of Daund tehsil. Villagers from Malthan had written to the forest officer to take action against illegal tree-cutting and mining, and their complaints were reportedly ignored.”

The investigation revealed that around six hectares of forest area were affected due to illegal tree-cutting.

“Probe is on to find the fallen trees, and coal and soil that had been extracted from the mines,” said Pawar.

Daund regions are categorised as semi-arid regions with poor dense vegetation.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On