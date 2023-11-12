Toxic foam on Indrayani River sparks concerns

For the past two days, a large layer of poisonous foam has been noticed on the Indrayani River. Citizens and environmental activists have voiced concern about river pollution and have demanded that both the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) take strict action against those responsible. Despite the river’s religious significance and its course through pilgrimage sites like Dehu and Alandi, the problem has been recurring. (HT PHOTO)

As per the citizens, the untreated water, chemicals, and toxic waste released from industries and untreated water from laundries is the prime reason behind the pollution. Despite the river’s religious significance and its course through pilgrimage sites like Dehu and Alandi, the problem has been recurring.

Earlier in June, district collector Rajesh Deshmukh, called for immediate action to tackle the pollution issue plaguing the sacred Indrayani River but to no avail.

Prashant Raul, an environment activist said the problem is frequent and acute, and neither the PCMC nor the MPCB authorities are taking action to keep this sacred river from dying.

“The problem of toxic foam in the river has become acute. However, the PCMC, rather than taking action and preventing pollution, is trying to cover it up. The PCMC has deployed teams to antifoaming agents inside the Indrayani River and Pavana River to cover up the pollution,” he said.

“The prime reason behind the pollution is the industries that release toxic untreated water. Apart from that untreated water from sewage and laundries is the reason behind the Indrayani River pollution,” said Raul.

Santosh Patil, a resident of Chikhali, said, the toxic foam water which started from the Alandi has even reached the Chikhali area.

“This ongoing pollution for a while has raised serious concern among residents and the warkari community. The river is sacred, but given the pollution during the Ashadhi wari festival when the warkaris take the holy bath in this river, they complain of rashes, allergies, and skin diseases. When is the administration going to act on this we don’t know,” he said.

Sanjay Kulkarni, head of the Environment department at PCMC, said, the industries are the prime reason behind the pollution of the Indrayani River. After learning about the incident, we have deployed squads who are conducting the probe. However, PCMC has little control over the pollution of this river.”

Kulkarni said, that the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Dehu Cantonment Board, Dehu Municipal Council, MPCB, and gram panchayat all these authorities should work together to stop Indrayani River pollution.

“We are ready to help the MPCB and provide manpower, which claims to have a shortage of staff. The MPCB should take action as they have the authority and more power compared to PCMC,” Kulkarni said.

Despite several attempts, Manchak Jadhav, the sub-regional officer of MPCB couldn’t be reached.

