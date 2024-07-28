 Tree branch falls on student in Karvenagar, causes severe injuries - Hindustan Times
Tree branch falls on student in Karvenagar, causes severe injuries

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jul 29, 2024 06:28 AM IST

The victim is identified as Prasad Raghuvir Vakshe, 22, who is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital

A student was critically injured after a tree branch fell on his head while he was walking on the road in front of Madhuban Society, Karvenagar, on Thursday.

He is a native of Vakshewadi in Aatpadi taluka of Sangli district and is a first-year MA student at Fergusson College. Besides, he was also preparing for competitive exams.

According to the police, the incident took place as Prasad was returning home after having dinner with a friend. Heavy rains lashed Pune on Wednesday and Thursday, and it was during this period that the branch fell on Prasad, causing severe injuries including brain trauma and multiple facial fractures.

PMC tree department officials, including regional ward officers, visited the spot later to assess the tree’s stability.

