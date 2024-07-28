Tree branch falls on student in Karvenagar, causes severe injuries

A student was critically injured after a tree branch fell on his head while he was walking on the road in front of Madhuban Society, Karvenagar, on Thursday. According to the police, the incident took place as Prasad was returning home after having dinner with a friend. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The victim is identified as Prasad Raghuvir Vakshe, 22, who is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

He is a native of Vakshewadi in Aatpadi taluka of Sangli district and is a first-year MA student at Fergusson College. Besides, he was also preparing for competitive exams.

According to the police, the incident took place as Prasad was returning home after having dinner with a friend. Heavy rains lashed Pune on Wednesday and Thursday, and it was during this period that the branch fell on Prasad, causing severe injuries including brain trauma and multiple facial fractures.

PMC tree department officials, including regional ward officers, visited the spot later to assess the tree’s stability.