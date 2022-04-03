Truckers feel the heat as diesel price crosses 100-mark in Pune

PUNE The diesel prices in Pune crossed ₹100 per litre-mark on Sunday, for the second time since October 16, after petroleum companies once again hiked rates.

As demand for trucks is in a recovery mode with the economy picking up after the Covid-19 pandemic, the continuous diesel price hike for the 11th day in a row on Sunday has put truckers on a backfoot. The hike has severely affected the fraternity.

The price of diesel in the city now stands at ₹100.60 per litre, a rise of 83 paise, compared to previous rate on April 2, according to notification by fuel retailers.

Earlier on October 16, the price of diesel had breached the ₹100-mark for the first time, making it to ₹100.08 while the petrol price at that time had reached ₹110.58 per litre. Later, the Centre had reduced excise duty on Petrol by ₹5 and Diesel by ₹10 on November 4, bringing down the prices.

The latest hike is 11th within 13 days after petroleum companies resumed changing prices post a 139-day gap.

Transporters have said they are now left with no choice but to increase the charges as running vehicle on diesel is increasingly becoming unviable. “The business has become very difficult these days, as Diesel price has gone up beyond ₹100 per litre, while our transport rates have remained same. We have no way out, but to increase the rates in the coming days by 25 per cent,” said Ram Sakote, a mini truck owner.

The price of petrol has gone up to an all-time high and will now cost ₹117.87 per litre, a hike of 83 paise compared to a day before. The price of power petrol is at ₹122.38 per litre in Pune.

Meanwhile The CNG price in Pune and its surroundings areas has already been reduced by around ₹6 per kilogram since April 1, as the state government’s announcement in its budget of a steep cut in the value-added tax on it came into force. The state government had announced to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on CNG (compressed natural gas) to 3% from the earlier 13.5%.

The state government’s move also reduced price of piped natural gas (PNG) in the city, used in several homes of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad as cooking gas. The Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) supplies it.

Headline: Petrol, diesel now costlier by ₹8 in 13 days

Fuel prices in Pune

April 3

Petrol ₹117.87

Power ₹122.37

Diesel ₹ 100.60

CNG ₹62.20

April 2

Petrol ₹117.04

Power ₹121.54

Diesel ₹99.77

CNG ₹ 62.20

April 1

Petrol ₹116.20

Power ₹120.70

Diesel ₹ 98.94

CNG ₹ 62.20

March 31

Petrol ₹116.20

Power ₹120.70

Diesel ₹98.94

CNG ₹68.50

March 30

Petrol ₹115.36

Power ₹ 119.87

Diesel ₹98.11

CNG ₹66.00

Previous rates...

November 4, 2021

Petrol – ₹109.50

Power – ₹113.50

Diesel – ₹ 92.50

CNG – ₹66.00

(prices per litre, CNG per kg)

Source- All India Petrol Dealers Association