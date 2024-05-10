 Two booked in College of Engineering Pune MMS case - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 10, 2024
Two booked in College of Engineering Pune MMS case

ByNadeem Inamdar
May 10, 2024 07:26 AM IST

Shivajinagar police have registered a case against two individuals for allegedly making videos of female students at the College of Engineering Pune Technological University

PUNE Shivajinagar police have registered a case against two individuals for allegedly making videos of female students at the College of Engineering Pune (COEP) Technological University.

Shivajinagar police have registered a case against two individuals for allegedly making videos of female students at the College of Engineering Pune Technological University. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Shivajinagar police have registered a case against two individuals for allegedly making videos of female students at the College of Engineering Pune Technological University. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to police, the female student captured videos of her roommates and shared with the other accused male friend outside the campus.

The incident was reported between January 24, 2023, and May 8, 2024, and a complaint was lodged by the college administration on Wednesday.

The accused have been booked for voyeurism under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 354(c) Sections 34 and 67 of the IT Act.

The videos were allegedly disseminated via social media platforms, raising serious concerns about privacy violations and misuse of personal content.

After becoming aware of the incident, the college administration initiated an investigation and lodged a formal complaint with the police.

DN Sonawane, registrar of the college, said, “The university has shunted out the accused student from the hostel and temporarily suspended her from the university pending an internal inquiry. The college administration is committed to providing education to students in a safe and conducive environment. All necessary steps for their safety and security are in place.”

Sandeep Gill, DCP (zone I), said, “We are investigating the role of the male accused in the case and trying to determine what exactly has been role in the entire issue. No arrests have been made so far.”

News / Cities / Pune / Two booked in College of Engineering Pune MMS case

