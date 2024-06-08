 Two cases of molestation reported in 48 hrs  - Hindustan Times
Two cases of molestation reported in 48 hrs 

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jun 08, 2024 06:48 AM IST

As per Pune police, two separate incidents of molesting minors were reported in the city in the last two days

As per Pune police, two separate incidents of molesting minors were reported in the city in the last two days. In the first case, the Swargate Police arrested a 35-year-old person for obscene gestures towards a minor, molesting and stalking her on Wednesday, June 5. Based on the complaint lodged by the 16-year-old victim, the accused, identified as Anand Ramchandra Ghongde was arrested under IPC sections 354, 354 (A) and section 354 (D) of the POCSO Act for an obscene act in the Gultekdi area. According to the police, the accused stalked the victim twice or thrice and resorted to obscene gestures aimed at her in front of her house. He spoke to her in abusive language and molested her. 

In the first case, the Swargate Police arrested a 35-year-old person for obscene gestures towards a minor, molesting and stalking her on Wednesday, June 5. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
In the first case, the Swargate Police arrested a 35-year-old person for obscene gestures towards a minor, molesting and stalking her on Wednesday, June 5. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In the second case, a 40-year-old woman lodged a complaint with Hadapsar police stating that a 14-year-old differently-abled minor was physically abused and molested on Thursday, June 4 by an accused identified as Jiva alias Jivan Thomas (35). The accused took advantage of the situation when the minor was going to her grandmother’s residence. He accosted her near his house and sexually assaulted her. The police have invoked the POCSO Act against the accused, and further investigation into the case is underway. 

News / Cities / Pune / Two cases of molestation reported in 48 hrs 
