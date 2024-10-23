Unaccounted 5-cr cash seized at Khed Shivapur toll belongs to contractor: Pune SP

The Pune Rural Police on Tuesday said that ₹5 crore in unaccounted cash seized from a white Innova bearing registration number MH 45 AS 2526 during a nakabandi operation at Khed Shivapur toll booth belongs to a contractor dealing in construction business. The vehicle was intercepted on Monday and taken to the Rajgad police station, where four individuals were detained for further investigation. When asked about allegations from opposition leaders that more money than what was reported had been seized, SP Deshmukh declined to comment. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to Pune Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Pankaj Deshmukh, the car was stopped at the Khed Shivapur toll post, and in the presence of various government officials on election duty, including the flying squad, ₹5 crore cash in ₹500 denomination currency notes was recovered.

“The cash has been handed over to the Income Tax (IT) Department for further investigation,” said Deshmukh. The car was on its way to Satara from Mumbai.

“The car was traveling from Mumbai towards Satara-Sangli. The vehicle is registered under the name of Amol Nalawade, and the cash belongs to a contractor. The IT Department is conducting a probe, and our inquiry is also ongoing,” he said. The cash was later kept at State Bank of India’s treasury in Pune.

When asked about allegations from opposition leaders that more money than what was reported had been seized, SP Deshmukh declined to comment.

The Pune Rural Police have set up nine checkpoints at key entry and exit points in their jurisdiction ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, scheduled for November 20, with vote counting to follow on November 22. The cash was seized during one such random vehicle checks at Khed Shivapur.

Nalawade on whose name the car is registered claimed that he had sold the vehicle to an Akola-based individual. “I sold the vehicle in June when I received the money in my bank account. The procedure to complete transfer of registration on purchaser’s name is yet to be completed,” he said.