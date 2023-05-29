Confiscated truck with tobacco products parked near police chowki stolen

Pune: Unidentified persons stole a confiscated truck loaded with gutkha products worth ₹70 lakh parked outside the Khed Shivapur police chowki compound on the early hours of Sunday. After finding the truck missing, police formed teams and initiated search operation. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the Rajgad police, the truck with banned goods was seized from Khed Shivapur toll plaza on Thursday. After alerting the Food and Drug Department (FDA), the said truck was parked near the Khed Shivapur police chowki.

After finding the truck missing, police formed teams and initiated search operation. The truck without the banned goods was later found at Shindewadi village.

Sachin Patil, senior inspector, Rajgad police station, said, “We have recovered the confiscated truck and search is on to find the gutkha products.”

The Rajgad police have previously taken actions against guthka smuggling in areas falling under the Shindewadi and Khed Shivapur police jurisdiction. As the court order to destroy the seized gutkha has not been received, hence the truck was parked near the police chowki, said police officials.

A case has been registered under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unknown persons.

