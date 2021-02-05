IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Vaccination sites increased to 135 in Pune division
Beneficiaries at an observation area during a Covid-19 vaccination drive at Aundh district hospital in Pune. (HT PHOTO)
Beneficiaries at an observation area during a Covid-19 vaccination drive at Aundh district hospital in Pune. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Vaccination sites increased to 135 in Pune division

The administration has increased the Covid-19 vaccination sites from current 89 to 135 in Pune division
READ FULL STORY
By Namrata Devikar, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:01 PM IST

The administration has increased the Covid-19 vaccination sites from current 89 to 135 in Pune division.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will also increase the sites within its limits from 16 to 25 as per the directives by the health department.

Every site will now inoculate 100 beneficiaries, thus increasing the number of beneficiaries.

Dr Ashish Bharati, chief, health department, PMC, said, “We have got directives from the health department to increase the vaccination sites to 25 in the city limits. We will be starting the new sites soon. We are gradually increasing the sites. So far we have increased the sites to 19 which will go up to 25.”

The health department will inoculate 100 beneficiaries at each site which will increase the vaccination in the city and division.

“We will inoculate 100 beneficiaries every day. Two of our officials will also be present at each site. One will be responsible for vaccination and another will be involved in the logistics. We are seeing higher vaccination at sites due to on-site allocation of vaccination,” said Dr Bharati.

As per the directives, at least five days of vaccination each week is compulsory at all sites.

“If the beneficiaries at the site are more, then the capacity of that site can be increased,” stated the notification.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, deputy director, Pune region, which includes Pune, Solapur and Satara districts said there are excess vaccination doses for all increased sites.

“We are planning to extend vaccination to six days. Also, along with the number of sites, we will be expanding the number of vaccinations at each site where there are more beneficiaries. As of now, we have over 1.5 lakh doses in excess. And so we are targeting the vaccination of more beneficiaries in a short time,” said Deshmukh.

He further added that many parts of the Pune region have started vaccination of frontline workers as well.

As per the health department, to inoculate frontline workers, the link on Co-WIN app has been activated for Amravati, Parbhani, Sangli, and Satara.

“The link for Pune city has not been activated yet. As soon as it gets activated. We will start vaccination of frontline workers in PMC limits,” said Dr Bharati.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
A health worker (L) and a beneficiary (R) from Rajiv Gandhi Hospital staff during dry run of Covid-19 vaccination at Yerawada. (HT FILE PHOTO)
A health worker (L) and a beneficiary (R) from Rajiv Gandhi Hospital staff during dry run of Covid-19 vaccination at Yerawada. (HT FILE PHOTO)
pune news

Active Covid cases in Pune district now 6,545

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:19 PM IST
Active cases in Pune district have come down to 6,545 as per the state health department on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Beneficiaries at an observation area during a Covid-19 vaccination drive at Aundh district hospital in Pune. (HT PHOTO)
Beneficiaries at an observation area during a Covid-19 vaccination drive at Aundh district hospital in Pune. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Vaccination sites increased to 135 in Pune division

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:01 PM IST
The administration has increased the Covid-19 vaccination sites from current 89 to 135 in Pune division
READ FULL STORY
Close
Creative abstract cyber crime, online piracy and internet web hacking concept: 3D render illustration of the macro view of metal handcuffs and wooden judge mallet, gavel or hammer on laptop notebook computer keyboard with selective focus effect (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Creative abstract cyber crime, online piracy and internet web hacking concept: 3D render illustration of the macro view of metal handcuffs and wooden judge mallet, gavel or hammer on laptop notebook computer keyboard with selective focus effect (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
pune news

Tale of three crime families of Pune - Taak, Dudhani, Kalyani: 31 members and 1,100 cases

By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Advocate Aslam Sayyed, who represents most of these men from all three families in the court, pointed out that the family members do not deny their involvement in most of the crimes
READ FULL STORY
Close
Every year 1.5 lakh lives and over six lakh injuries happen due to road accidents in India. (Hindustan Times)
Every year 1.5 lakh lives and over six lakh injuries happen due to road accidents in India. (Hindustan Times)
pune news

Road safety network appeals for launch of new mission

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:33 PM IST
The road safety network is a national coalition of road safety organisations working for safe roads in India
READ FULL STORY
Close
Due to Covid-19 pandemic , PMC is currently facing financial crunch for the development work. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Due to Covid-19 pandemic , PMC is currently facing financial crunch for the development work. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
pune news

PPP bridge from Bund garden road to Mundhwa in Pune planned to ease traffic problem

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Commissioner has stated that 11 roads and two bridges have been planned to be developed on PPP model as well as gardens through corporate social responsibility funds
READ FULL STORY
Close
If the general body meetings are held physically, opposition parties can at least raise their voice against it. It is our request to the state government to restart the physical general body meetings, said Congress leader in the Pune Municipal Corporation Aba Bagul. (HT FILE PHOTO)
If the general body meetings are held physically, opposition parties can at least raise their voice against it. It is our request to the state government to restart the physical general body meetings, said Congress leader in the Pune Municipal Corporation Aba Bagul. (HT FILE PHOTO)
pune news

Elected members of Pune civic body demand physical general body meetings

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:22 PM IST
Maharashtra government had instructed all the municipal corporations to conduct online meetings to maintain the social distancing in view of the Covid-19 pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last month, PMC had given an ultimatum to establishments which are generating a bulk of more than 100 kg garage per day to recycle wet waste otherwise pay a heavy fine and warned that the corporation will not lift the garbage. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Last month, PMC had given an ultimatum to establishments which are generating a bulk of more than 100 kg garage per day to recycle wet waste otherwise pay a heavy fine and warned that the corporation will not lift the garbage. (HT FILE PHOTO)
pune news

March 31 deadline: Pune civic body conducts meeting with housing societies on waste management

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:18 PM IST
According to officials of the solid waste management department, they are getting a positive response from housing societies
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

21.50% attendance for Class 5 to 8 on Day 1 in PCMC

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:37 PM IST
Pune: Presence of doctors on campus, only a student on desk – it was a new normal start of schools for the students of Class 5-8 and the students had not complaints as they were studying via blackboard after a long gap
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Engineering specialisation courses top picks this year

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Pune: As the institutional-level admissions will begin from February 5 for engineering courses, this year’s trend shows students going only for few specialisations like computer science, artificial intelligence, data science and instrumentation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Admission delays leave students frustrated in Pune

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:13 PM IST
Pune: The delayed admission process for various professional courses in the state has left students and parents a frustrated and worried lot
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Slam Dunk: Selecting elite talent – what physical attributes does NBA talent selection prioritise?

By Adi Vase
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:44 PM IST
Pune: It is the 2015 NBA finals, and the Golden State Warriors are down 2-1 to the Cleveland Cavaliers led by LeBron James
READ FULL STORY
Close
Those who wish to contribute can give material at Prabha Atre Foundation, opposite Sambhaji Garden, JM road. (HT PHOTO)
Those who wish to contribute can give material at Prabha Atre Foundation, opposite Sambhaji Garden, JM road. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Prabha Atre foundation starts initiative to create resource centre for Kirana gharana

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:41 PM IST
The foundation is collecting the books, articles and other material related to Kirana gharana. It has asked music lovers also to contribute to this initiative
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to Mathai, special attention will be given to evaluate the usability and the commercial feasibility of the concept. (Shutterstock/Representative Photo)
According to Mathai, special attention will be given to evaluate the usability and the commercial feasibility of the concept. (Shutterstock/Representative Photo)
pune news

ARAI ties up with the Atal innovation mission to boost start-up ecosystem for mobility sector

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:39 PM IST
Under the initiative, ARAI will use its TechNovuus platform and shall lend experience, expertise and equipment to nurture the start-ups working in the mobility segment, says official
READ FULL STORY
Close
A case has been registered against Usmani by Swargate police on Tuesday for allegedly trying to create divide between two groups as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) threatened to launch a statewide protest. (HT PHOTO)
A case has been registered against Usmani by Swargate police on Tuesday for allegedly trying to create divide between two groups as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) threatened to launch a statewide protest. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Case against Usmani in Pune: Who is the complainant?

By Shalaka Shinde
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:06 PM IST
A dvocate Pradeep Gawade is secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and a former member of the ABVP, the student wing of BJP, and a law graduate from Fergusson College of Pune
READ FULL STORY
Close
He had earlier hit headlines after his arrest by the UP police on July 10, 2020, over allegations of his role in the violence that broke out at AMU during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December 2019. He was released on bail on September 2, 2020. (HT PHOTO)
He had earlier hit headlines after his arrest by the UP police on July 10, 2020, over allegations of his role in the violence that broke out at AMU during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December 2019. He was released on bail on September 2, 2020. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Maharashtra home minister says Usmani to be arrested from “wherever he is”

By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:20 PM IST
Usmani (23) is a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was one of the speakers at January 30 Elgar Parishad in Pune, where he made controversial remarks about Hindus
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP