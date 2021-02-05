Vaccination sites increased to 135 in Pune division

The administration has increased the Covid-19 vaccination sites from current 89 to 135 in Pune division.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will also increase the sites within its limits from 16 to 25 as per the directives by the health department.

Every site will now inoculate 100 beneficiaries, thus increasing the number of beneficiaries.

Dr Ashish Bharati, chief, health department, PMC, said, “We have got directives from the health department to increase the vaccination sites to 25 in the city limits. We will be starting the new sites soon. We are gradually increasing the sites. So far we have increased the sites to 19 which will go up to 25.”

The health department will inoculate 100 beneficiaries at each site which will increase the vaccination in the city and division.

“We will inoculate 100 beneficiaries every day. Two of our officials will also be present at each site. One will be responsible for vaccination and another will be involved in the logistics. We are seeing higher vaccination at sites due to on-site allocation of vaccination,” said Dr Bharati.

As per the directives, at least five days of vaccination each week is compulsory at all sites.

“If the beneficiaries at the site are more, then the capacity of that site can be increased,” stated the notification.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, deputy director, Pune region, which includes Pune, Solapur and Satara districts said there are excess vaccination doses for all increased sites.

“We are planning to extend vaccination to six days. Also, along with the number of sites, we will be expanding the number of vaccinations at each site where there are more beneficiaries. As of now, we have over 1.5 lakh doses in excess. And so we are targeting the vaccination of more beneficiaries in a short time,” said Deshmukh.

He further added that many parts of the Pune region have started vaccination of frontline workers as well.

As per the health department, to inoculate frontline workers, the link on Co-WIN app has been activated for Amravati, Parbhani, Sangli, and Satara.

“The link for Pune city has not been activated yet. As soon as it gets activated. We will start vaccination of frontline workers in PMC limits,” said Dr Bharati.