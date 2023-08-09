Pune Police launch probe after website receives threats to kill PM, bomb blasts

A website that shares information on Hinduism, run by a Pune resident, received a message on the comment section with the sender issuing threats about bomb blasts in India and to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police officials said on Wednesday. A case has been registered under Sections 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 506(2) (whoever commits the offence of criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Following the message, the Kothrud police have booked a person under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the police officials, Rahul Tayaram Dudhane of Pirangut runs a website related to Hinduism. While at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital for treatment on August 6, he checked his website and found a message in the comment section.

According to Dudhane, the netizen using the name MA Mokheem posted in the comment section that he was involved in “terror funding” and “planning to kill PM Modi”. Mokheem also mentioned that he was planning serial bomb blasts at various location across the country.

Dudhane alerted the police and a team of Pune police rushed to the hospital to get details. After initial investigation, a case was filed at Alankar Police station.

Rajesh Tatakare, senior inspector, Alankar police station, said, “Acting on the distress call we approached the caller and sought details about the comment. Our initial probe found that the IP address of the computer used for posting the comment was traced to California.”

A case has been registered under Sections 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 506(2) (whoever commits the offence of criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Suhail Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), zone III, said, “The comment section on Dudhane’s website was open to all. We are investigating the case.”

