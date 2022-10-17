Home / Cities / Pune News / Woman crushed to death as truck hits bike at Katraj

Woman crushed to death as truck hits bike at Katraj

Published on Oct 17, 2022 07:08 PM IST

The victim, Vaishali Kamble (39), was a resident of Dhayari area. Her husband Vijay Kamble (45) is a ticket collector (TC) in the railway department

Police said the duo was riding towards Katraj from Dhayari when the truck overtook and rammed their motorcycle. Vijay fell on the left side and Vaishali fell on the right side of the motorcycle and came under rare wheels of the truck.
Police said the duo was riding towards Katraj from Dhayari when the truck overtook and rammed their motorcycle. Vijay fell on the left side and Vaishali fell on the right side of the motorcycle and came under rare wheels of the truck. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

A 39-year-old woman heading to Baramati for passport verification was killed while her husband sustained minor injuries when a truck rammed their motorcycle at Navale bridge-Katraj road on Monday.

The victim, Vaishali Kamble (39), was a resident of Dhayari area. Her husband Vijay Kamble (45) is a ticket collector (TC) in the railway department.

Police said the duo was riding towards Katraj from Dhayari when the truck overtook and rammed their motorcycle. Vijay fell on the left side and Vaishali fell on the right side of the motorcycle and came under rare wheels of the truck.

Police officer from Bharti Vidyapeeth police station said Kamble family was planning a foreign tour after Diwali hence they were in the process to complete all documentation process including passport, visa and others.

S Deshmukh, police sub-inspector, said, “In an attempt to overtake, the truck hit the motorcycle and the woman came under the rare wheels of the truck.’’

Truck driver Deepak Hule from Patoda, Beed district, was detained and further investigation is underway, said police.

A case has been registered against the truck driver under rash and negligent driving at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station and Deshmukh is investigating the case.

