Women duped of jewellery in separate incidents in Pune; 7 booked

In two separate incidents, women were duped of jewellery in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune, on Tuesday.

Three unidentified men were booked in a case in Pimpri-Chinchwad while four unidentified men were booked by Pune city police.

In the Pimpri-Chinchwad case, the 58-year-old woman was walking around 1:20 pm on Tuesday near Talegaon-Chakan road when the three men approached her and claimed to be policemen.

“They claimed to be policemen and told the woman that another woman had been murdered in the area and that she should remove her jewellery and keep them in her bag. One of them took her jewellery and said he will put it in her bag safely but instead took it away,” read a statement from Talegaon Dabhade police station officials.

The 58-year-old realised after reaching home that her jewellery worth over ₹1,60,000 had been stolen.

In another incident that happened hours before the one in Talegaon, a 60-year-old pedestrian woman in the Wanowrie area of Pune city was approached by four men who told her that another woman had been beaten up and robbed in the area where she was walking. The woman was walking near a restaurant around 11:35am on Tuesday.

The woman took off her bangles worth ₹60,000 and proceeded to keep them in her bag when one of them pretended to help her put them inside the bag. However, similar to the Pimpri Chinchwad case, the man is suspected to have fled with the ornaments.

A case was registered under Sections 419 (personation), 420 (cheating), 170 (personating public servant), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Talegaon Dabhade police station while a case under Sections 420, 419 and 34 of IPC was registered at Wanowrie police station.