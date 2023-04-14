Home / Cities / Pune News / Yemeni national loses $4,000 in bogus drug search

Yemeni national loses $4,000 in bogus drug search

A 58-year-old Yemeni national was swindled out of $4000 by unidentified persons claiming to be police officers who conducted a fake search for drugs, said police officials

Pune: A 58-year-old Yemeni national was swindled out of $4000 by unidentified persons claiming to be police officers who conducted a fake search for drugs, said police officials.

According to the police, the incident took place on the busy Welcome Hall Chowk at Pargenagar area in Kondhwa on Sunday. The victim was in Pune for the last three months for the medical treatment of his wife. Three men posing as police officers approached the foreigner when he was returning home after having dinner at Arabian House Restaurant at around 10 pm. The accused demanded to search his bag for ganga drugs.

Under the impression that he was dealing with legitimate law enforcement officers, the victim complied with the suspects’ demands and handed over his bag. The suspects proceeded to conduct a thorough search, rummaging through the victim’s belongings and stole $4,000 in cash from his bag.

After realising that he has been cheated, the complainant approached the police.

“We have taken the incident seriously and will apprehend suspects soon,” Kondhwa police station officials said, adding that a case has been registered against unknown people under Sections 417, 419, and 420 of IPC.

