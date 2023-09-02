Mother tries to sell newborn for 6000 in Jamshedpur, detained: Police

A bizarre case of a mother from West Bengal trying to sell her newborn baby for Rs.6000 in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur was averted after locals caught her and the alleged buyer and brought the matter to the notice of the Jamshedpur sub-divisional officer (SDO). (Representative Photo)

The SDO sent both – the woman and the alleged buyer – also a woman, to Sakchi police station on Friday evening.

“Some people brought two women to me this afternoon alleging that one was trying to sell her newborn baby to another in Traffic colony in Bagbera,” said Piyush Mishra, Jamshedpur SDO.

“I transferred the matter to the Sakchi police and sent both the women there. As per my latest information, the woman is the mother of the newborn baby. As for the allegation of selling the baby, facts will be known after investigation. I have also apprised the social security and childline,” Mishra told HT.

Sakchi police station officer-in-charge (OC) Sanjay Kumar said it has been confirmed that the woman from Balarampur in Purulia district of West Bengal is the mother of the newborn baby.

Kumar informed that the woman is a beggar. She begs at the train station and trains, he said. The baby was rescued and sent to the child care services, further investigation is going on, added Kumar.

The accused mother told the police that she got pregnant in an illicit love affair and gave birth to the baby in Nimdih, bordering Purulia district in West Bengal. “I don’t want to and am not capable of raising the child. Hence, I was trying to sell the baby,” she reportedly told the police.

According to the people familiar with the matter, Vimal Baitha, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader, brought both women to the district collectorate (DC) office after Bagbera Traffic colony resident Rupa Sonthalia informed him that a woman was trying to sell her baby in the area.

“This woman was roaming in the traffic colony and trying to sell her newborn baby for Rs.5000-6000. A local woman named Rupa called me saying that the local Bagbera police didn’t take any notice of the incident. When no action was taken, we took both of them to the DC office and met the SDO. We also informed Sakchi police. The baby was in poor condition,” said Baitha.

“I have three children of my own. I pretended to purchase the baby (from the mother). We immediately called the police but no action was taken. I was pained to see the baby’s poor condition. The baby might not have had food or milk for the past 2-3 days. I will do as the district administration directs,” said Sonthalia.

