Jharkhand BJP chief booked for alleged remarks against Soren family

The Jharkhand Police on Friday registered at least two first information reports (FIRs) against BJP state president and former chief minister Babulal Marandi for allegedly using objectionable language against JMM president Shibu Soren and his family members. Jharkhand Police on Friday registered at least two FIRs against BJP state president and former chief minister Babulal Marandi (ANI)

People aware of the development said that while complaints against Marandi have been filed by different people at various police stations in different districts, police officials have confirmed that FIRs have been registered in at least two districts — Ranchi and Deoghar.

In Ranchi, an FIR has been registered at the Kanke police station based on a complaint by Sonu Tirkey, who has alleged that the entire tribal community has been hurt due to the objectionable language used by Marandi against Shibu Soren, officials said.

A senior Ranchi police official said, “An FIR has been registered under sections 500, 504, and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further action will be taken accordingly.”

Sections 500, 504, and 505 (2) pertain to defamation.

In his complaint dated August 23, Tirkey mentioned Marandi’s “objectionable” remarks during a press conference in the BJP headquarters on August 16. Allegedly, Marandi stated that there was a “defect in the birth of the Soren family” and that all of them are “lootera” (dacoits), the complainant said.

Marandi made the remarks during his address, where he presented documents and alleged that the Soren family had grabbed land from fellow tribals.

Marandi had claimed that chief minister Hemant Soren and his brothers had registered property belonging to other tribals under fictitious names, even modifying the name of their father, Hemant Soren, the FIR stated.

The second FIR against Marandi has been registered at the Madhupur police station in Deoghar based on a complaint by Dineshwar Kisku. Kisku submitted his complaint on August 22, which was then converted into an FIR on August 24.

While the complainant requested action under sections 500, 504, and 505, the police have also included section 153 (A) in the FIR, officials said.

Section 153 (A) deals with promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and engaging in acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony. Offences under this section are cognizable and can result in a jail term of up to three years.

Deoghar superintendent of police (SP), Ajit Peter Dungdung, said, “We have added one section in the FIR after an inquiry which found that the complaint also involves a cognizable offence under 153 (A). According to a Supreme Court judgment, the police are empowered to conduct an inquiry and add cognizable offence sections, even in a complaint where the complainant has sought action only under non-cognizable offences. The matter is under investigation, and we will take further action accordingly.”

The FIRs have sparked a heated exchange of words between the JMM and BJP.

JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said Marandi should apologize, or “supporters of Shibu Soren would be compelled to take to the streets”.

“His remark is entirely objectionable and unacceptable. Marandi is making such statements just to remain in the news, as even BJP workers are not accepting his leadership. While the police will take appropriate action as per the law, supporters of Guruji (Shibu Soren), who is revered as a god by party workers, will demand an apology from Marandi for his remark,” said Pandey.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) described the development as a diversionary tactic aimed at deflecting people’s attention from the exposure of land grabbing by the Soren family.

Reacting to the allegations, Marandi challenged the state government to probe and reveal the names of the present directors of the firm.

“Today, the JMM has alleged that two persons related to me were directors of Santhal Builders Private Limited and the company is engaged in real estate and liquor business. I challenge the JMM to come up with any document that proves that those persons are related to the company today. I would also request them to make people aware who are its present directors and who all have invested money in it. If the state government wants, they can get it probed at their end and reveal all the names. Everything would become transparent before petrol of the state,” Marandi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

