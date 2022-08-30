Dumka killing: HC summons DGP, seeks report
The division bench of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan asked the DGP Sinha, who was present in person in the court, for a status report.
Taking suo motu cognisance of the killing of a 16-year-old girl by her alleged stalker in Dumka, the Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday summoned director general of police Neeraj Sinha and sought details of the incident.
“Besides seeking details of the medical facilities provided to the victim and if the hospitals she was taken to were equipped to treat burn cases, the bench directed the DGP to ensure security of her family and said it would also be monitoring the ongoing investigation in the case,” said a lawyer who was part of the proceedings.
On August 23, a youth named Mohammed Shahrukh, who had allegedly been stalking the 16-year-old girl, poured petrol on her from outside the window of her room while she was asleep and set her on fire. The girl, who apparently spurned Shahrukh’s advances that angered him, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.
While Shahrukh was arrested on the day of the incident, his accomplice Naeem Khan was arrested on Monday last.
“A 10-member special investigation team (SIT), headed by Dumka superintendent of police (SP) Amber Lakra, has been formed to probe the entire case,” said ML Meena, additional director general (ADG) of police (headquarters), who visited Dumka and met family members of the victim.
The incident has led to widespread protests and demands of speedy trial and death penalty for the accused.
As per directions from chief minister Hemant Soren, Dumka district administration provided financial support of ₹10 lakh to the victim’s family on Monday.
Meanwhile, top Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday demanded justice for the victim, who was a class 12 student.
“Jharkhand — The incident of ruthless murder of a girl studying in 12th is heart-wrenching. Criminals should be given punishment at the earliest. For crime prevention and justice, it is necessary that strict and speedy legal process should be completed in incidents of crime against women,” Vadra said in a tweet in Hindi.
Rahul, in his tweet in Hindi, said the cruelty meted out to the teenager has made every Indian’s head bow in shame.
Congress is a key constituent of the coalition government in Jharkhand led by Soren.
Jharkhand BJP chief Deepak Prakash has demanded that the case to be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
