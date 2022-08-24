ED conducts raids at a dozen locations over Jharkhand illegal mining case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid is underway in Jharkhand and other states in connection with an illegal mining case related to Prem Prakash and associates of Ranchi
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is carrying out searches at over a dozen locations in Jharkhand and other states in connection with an illegal mining case related to Prem Prakash and associates of Ranchi, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The federal agency earlier conducted raids at some of these locations, including the residence and office of Prem Prakash, in May.
The agency at that time also questioned Prem Prakash for several days but did not take any action against him.
-
Bengaluru potholes claim 44-year-old's life, Siddaramaiah reacts to civic apathy
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), responsible for civic amenities and infrastructural assets in the Karnataka capital, has come under fire for civic apathy once more, after another pothole-related death was recorded on Tuesday. Bengaluru's potholes, infamous for having claimed several lives in the past, have struck again by taking a 44-year-old man's life as Supreeth was on his way to work. Passers-by and onlookers rushed to shift him to a government hospital.
-
PM Modi in Punjab today to open Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in New Chandigarh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Punjab on Wednesday afternoon to inaugurate the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Mullanpur in Mohali district adjoining state capital Chandigarh. The Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre will provide world-class cancer care to residents of Punjab and neighbouring states and UTs. The hospital has an inn for cancer patients, besides hostels for doctors and nurses, and residential accommodation for faculty.
-
'Chair is panch parmeshwar...', says Bihar speaker, quits before Nitish's test
Shortly before Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his new ally - Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal - are to face a floor test, speaker and Bharatiya Janata Party leader VK Sinha, who had been served a no-confidence motion, resigned from his position. He is expected to be replaced by Narendra Narayan Yadav of the ruling Janata Dal (United), who will lead the floor test of the new government.
-
Bihar: CBI raids houses of 3 RJD leaders on day of assembly floor test
The central bureau of investigation on Wednesday raided the houses of three Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders including two MPs and one MLA at Madhubani, Katihar and Patna. The development comes on the day of the floor test in Bihar assembly where the Nitish Kumar-led state government have to prove their majority. Kumar had broken the ties with the BJP a few days back and returned to the Grand Alliance with RJD.
-
17 cows rescued from West Bengal district; were being smuggled, claim police
At least 17 cows were rescued from West Bengal's Purulia district while the animals were allegedly smuggled in a milk delivery van on Tuesday, police said. Five cows were reportedly killed when the van fell into a roadside ditch. The shutter at the back of the van accidentally opened and villagers found at least 22 cows inside. They informed police and the van was carrying the number plate of Uttar Pradesh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics