ED conducts raids at a dozen locations over Jharkhand illegal mining case

Updated on Aug 24, 2022 12:57 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid is underway in Jharkhand and other states in connection with an illegal mining case related to Prem Prakash and associates of Ranchi

ByHT Correspondent

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is carrying out searches at over a dozen locations in Jharkhand and other states in connection with an illegal mining case related to Prem Prakash and associates of Ranchi, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The federal agency earlier conducted raids at some of these locations, including the residence and office of Prem Prakash, in May.

The agency at that time also questioned Prem Prakash for several days but did not take any action against him.

