Jharkhand cabinet clears DA hike, new power scheme, pilot training

The Jharkhand cabinet on Friday approved a new scheme providing power connections to unelectrified hamlets and households in both rural and urban areas, in addition to clearing a proposal to initiate commercial pilot training, officials said. The Jharkhand cabinet on Friday approved a new scheme providing power connections to unelectrified hamlets and households (ANI)

“The cabinet has approved a new scheme, Mukhyamantri Ujwal Jharkhand Yojna, for the electrification of unelectrified hamlets and households in rural areas across all districts. The scheme will also encompass unelectrified households in urban areas,” said cabinet secretary Ajoy Kumar Singh.

The cabinet also gave the green light to several other proposals, including a new training programme for commercial pilot training in Dumka, officials said.

“The new course will offer commercial pilot training to 30 students in each programme, with admission being granted through an entrance examination. Admissions will follow the existing reservation policy. Of the 30 students selected for the programme, the state government will cover the entire fee for 15 students. A provision of ₹9.10 crore has been allocated for the programme,” Singh explained.

The programme will be conducted in two phases, one in Dumka and the other in Gurgaon. The batch will receive training on flying Airbus series planes in Gurgaon or Noida, as Dumka airport does not have the necessary facilities, Singh added.

Among other proposals approved by the cabinet is the construction of a 1.25 km long flyover connecting the Kanta Toli and Doranda flyover at a cost of ₹213.35 crore.

The cabinet also endorsed a four per cent increase in dearness allowance for state government employees and pensioners, effective from July 1, 2023, officials summed up.

