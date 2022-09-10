Jharkhand man held for allegedly setting youngster on fire
The Jharkhand police said the victim, identified as Deepak Soni, with burn injuries on his face is out of danger while the accused Kasmuddin, who poured petrol and set him on fire, has been arrested
A man in his 60s was arrested on Saturday for allegedly setting a youngster on fire in Chitashram village under Nagar Untari police station limits in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district on Friday night, police said.
The victim, identified as Deepak Soni, with burn injuries on his face is out of danger while the accused Kasmuddin has been arrested.
“Both sides have given complaints against each other. We have arrested Kasmuddin, who is in his 60s, as the victim has burn injuries. Kasmuddin has also given a complaint alleging Deepak and his brother thrashed him. He too has some injury marks on his body. We are investigating the case from all angles and will take further action accordingly,” said Anjani Kumar Jha, superintendent of police, Garhwa.
The victim, Deepak Soni, told reporters that he was set on fire by the accused when he tried to intervene in an ongoing scuffle between Kasmuddin and another person. “He got enraged and poured petrol on me and set me on fire,” he added.
Police said in the initial investigation it has come to light that Kasmuddin runs a small grocery shop and also sells petrol and diesel from his shop to the villagers.
Dr. Amit Kumar, who treated Deepak at Garhwa district hospital, said the victim was currently out of danger. “He has burn injuries in his face, but he is currently out of danger,” he added.
