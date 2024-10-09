JMM moves EC against BJP’s ‘Gogo Didi Yojna’

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Wednesday moved the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Gogo Didi Yojna, stating that it violated an earlier direction from the poll body issued during the Lok Sabha elections. JMM general secretary Vinod Pandey submits a memorandum to Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar in Ranchi on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

A delegation of the JMM, led by general secretary Vinod Pandey, submitted a memorandum to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar and also sought permission to introduce the JMM Samman Yojna and distribute forms for it, as is being done by the BJP.

“Either action should be taken against the BJP’s Gogo Didi Yojna, or we should be granted permission to collect forms for our JMM Yojna,” the JMM’s memorandum to CEO Kumar stated.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the memorandum, Pandey said the ECI indicated they would decide on the matter in due course.

Responding to a specific question about the BJP’s assertion that any party is free to conduct political activities before the model code of conduct is in effect, Pandey said, “The ECI issued a direction on May 2 regarding similar activities, stating it violated certain sections of the RP Act. Today, they told us they will look into the issue. Since the district administration is already taking action, we have sought permission for the JMM Samman Yojna. If the BJP can do it, we should also get permission,” said Pandey.

While ECI officials remained tight-lipped on the matter, senior officials indicated the controversy was “a non-issue”.

“The ECI’s role begins only after the polls are announced and the model code of conduct takes effect. All parties are free to continue their political activities. At present, it is the state government that is responsible for any administrative decisions,” a senior ECI official stated.

Meanwhile, the BJP hit back at the JMM, stating that the memorandum reflects the ruling party’s desperation.

“The proposed Gogo Didi Yojna, along with Modi’s Guarantee, represents a social revolution that has shaken the JMM, a party with an anti-women mindset,” said BJP spokesperson Ajay Sah.

“The chief minister and several district commissioners have already publicly announced their intention to take action against BJP workers. I find it perplexing why to approach the Election Commission of India when the chief minister has already issued his directives in public. Moreover, section 123(1) of The Representation of the People Act, 1951, only comes into effect after the model code of conduct is enforced, which has not yet been announced,” added Sah.

The development stems from the BJP’s Gogo Didi Yojna for the upcoming assembly polls, under which it has promised to give ₹2,100 per month to all women once it comes to power after the assembly elections. The party is also collecting forms from women across the state. The scheme is a counter to the Hemant Soren government’s Maiyan Samman Yojna, launched in August this year, which provides ₹1,000 per month to all women in the 18-50 age group.

Earlier this week, the JMM objected to the BJP’s effort of collecting forms, saying it violated an ECI directive on May 2, 2024. Chief minister Hemant Soren also directed the district administrations to take appropriate legal action. However, the BJP has continued with the process, arguing that ECI rules only come into effect when the model code of conduct is in place.