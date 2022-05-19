List of endangered animal species to be displayed at public places in Jharkhand
A list of endangered and scheduled species found in Jharkhand will be displayed at public places like railway stations, airport and bus stands to check crime against wild animals, forest officials said on Thursday.
The list will be displayed through digital display, hoardings and pamphlets at the public places to garner public support in wildlife crime control, they said. The enforcement agencies have also been advised to impart training on wildlife crime control.
With over 29% forest reserve, Jharkhand has 11 wildlife sanctuaries. Illegal trades in wild animals like pangolin, tortoises and parakeets are common in the state.
Besides, Jharkhand is treated as a transit by illegal traders and its routes are used to transport wildlife animals to Bangladesh and different states of the country, the officials said.
The decision to display the list of endangered animals was taken during an inter-agency coordination meeting between central and state enforcement agencies here. The meeting was organized by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB).
-
Navi Mumbai civic body to provide green bins to collect green waste at Vashi gardens
To resolve the issue of green waste piling up in civic gardens and parks, the garden department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has allocated 122 new green bins for 30 public gardens in Vashi. This will be implemented as a pilot project in Vashi ward and replicated in other nodes. The Vashi ward comprises row houses and gardens that are frequented by residents for recreational purposes.
-
Kamothe residents forced to put up with overflowing drainage
Residents of Kamothe are facing the problem of overflowing drains for more than six months, leading to foul stench and unhygienic surroundings. The issue is faced largely by the residents of Sector 6, 9 and 34 and they have already complained to CIDCO. “The issue of drainage overflow is the maximum at Kamothe Sectors 6, 9 and 34, and we have urged that it should be resolved on a priority basis,” he said.
-
Shahpur resident helps resolve water problems of a hamlet by digging borewell
When a resident of Changyacha Pada village of Shahpur, 42, Baban Harne, saw women from a nearby tribal hamlet walking two kilometres uphill to fill a bucket of water, he decided to take concrete steps to resolve water problems in the area. Roping in a women self-help group, Harne dug a borewell at Karpatwadi pada to provide them a permanent solution for their water problems. He said that it merely required some willpower to work.
-
Nerul cook who raped daughter arrested from Kurla station
The man who fled after raping his 15-year-old daughter has been nabbed from Kurla station while he was planning to escape to his hometown in Jharkhand on Wednesday night. The 42-year-old accused had kept his phone switched off after being on the run and had briefly switched it on when the police traced the accused to Kurla railway station and nabbed him.
-
Raj Thackeray to hold rally at Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch in Pune on May 22
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's rally has been rescheduled for May 22 at Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch, near Swargate, said MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar. Party spokesperson Prakash Mahajan claimed it would be a massive rally where Thackeray would take the state government to task. The proposed rally will be the fourth one ever since Raj Thackeray adopted a hardline Hindutva agenda. Political analysts said Raj would be unsparing in his criticism of the CM.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics