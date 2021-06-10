Monsoon likely to hit J’khand on Saturday

The southwest monsoon, considered crucial for agriculture, is likely to hit Jharkhand on Saturday with an expectation of normal shower during four-month of the seasonal rainfall, officials said on Thursday.

Major parts of Jharkhand witnessed a change in weather on Thursday with cloudy sky and light to moderate rainfall due to an approaching low-pressure system, which would help accelerate the monsoon in the state, weather officials said.

“Conditions are favourable for further advancement of south-west monsoon in Jharkhand, West Bengal and some parts of Bihar by June 12. Under its influence, widespread rainfall activity along with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over the districts of Jharkhand between June 12 and June 15,” said Abhishek Anand, senior scientist at Ranchi centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD).

He said, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours, which is likely to move westwards across Odisha. The development will trigger monsoon in Jharkhand, he said.

This is expected to be another year after 2020 when monsoon onset is likely to be almost on time in the state. Monsoon had hit Jharkhand on June 13 in 2020, while the normal date for monsoon onset in Jharkhand is June 10.

The seasonal rainfall has not been on time for many years. The monsoon hit Jharkhand on June 21 in 2019, June 25 in 2018, June 16 in 2017, June 17 in 2016 and June 21 in 2015.

Anand said they are expecting to receive normal rainfall from June to September. “Rainfall in June would be encouraging. Overall, the rain is expected to be normal in Jharkhand this year,” he said.

Anand, however, alerted of lightning activity with the arrival of the monsoon. “During the onset of monsoon, lightning activities increase in Jharkhand. Therefore, people need to be alert and protected,” he said.

With the prediction of a timely and normal monsoon, the state agriculture department is also set to cash in on the opportunity.

State agriculture department director Nisha Oraon Singhmar said they, for the first time, started the distribution of seeds much in advance of monsoon onset.

“Due to lockdown, we had some limitations. Despite, we have made all efforts to make farmers aware about the availability of subsidised seeds in their respective locations through SMS, publicity and Krishi Rath,” she said.

She said, “We have a database of 35 lakh farmers in Jharkhand with their Aadhaar and mobile numbers. They are receiving messages on these numbers. Field workers have also been deployed to make farmers aware of seed and fertilizer distribution. In a bid to maintain transparency in distribution, we have introduced seed token.”

“Very soon, we will register all farmers and provide them Aadhaar like unique ID. Under this unique ID, farmers will be given the benefit of all government schemes. The initiative will minimize the scope of repetition and role of middlemen,” she said.