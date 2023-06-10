Process the bills returned by Governor, UPA coordination panel recommends Hemant govt

RANCHI: The UPA coordination committee chaired by JMM patriarch Shibu Soren on Saturday recommended the Hemant Soren government to review all the Bills returned by the Raj Bhawan and address the anomalies pointed by the latter and implement them at the earliest. JMM chief chairs the UPA coordination committee meeting in Ranchi on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The committee, which includes representatives from the ruling JMM, Congress, and RJD, was constituted to advise the government on important issues.

“Honouring the sentiments of the people, the government had brought bills which were unanimously cleared by the assembly. It includes the Khatiyan bill, ST/SC/OBC reservation bill, and anti-mib lynching bill. They were sent to the governor for his assent. But under pressure from the BJP, Raj Bhawan returned these bills raising certain anomalies. The committee has recommended the government to review all these bills and address the issues on priority and send them back to the governor for assent,” said Vinod Pandey, member of the committee and senior JMM leader.

Pandey further said a delegation of the ruling combine would also be meeting President Droupadi Murmu and request her to direct the central government to grant the separate Sarna religious code for the tribal community in the next census.

Rajesh Thakur, member of the committee and Jharkhand Congress president appealed to the BJP to work constructively in the interest of the state.

“These bills were passed as per the long-standing demand and sentiments of people. But the BJP created obstacles either through Raj Bhawan or courts. BJP should make a constructive move and support passing these bills,” added Thakur.

The development holds significance as these issues have been at the core of the political narrative of the ruling dispensation besides being electoral promises in the 2019 assembly polls. With the Lok Sabha elections drawing closer and assembly elections also scheduled next year, the ruling alliance is set to push their political agenda before the election agenda sets in.