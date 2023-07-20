RIMS suspends UG classes after campus brawl, asks students to vacate hostels

The management of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), the largest government hospital and medical college in Jharkhand, has suspended the academic activities temporarily for undergraduate students and has ordered students to vacate the hostel following a clash on the campus, officials said on Thursday. RIMS in Ranchi. (HT photo)

Around 600 students from 2019 to 2022 batches have been asked to vacate the hostels by 7pm on Thursday.

The decision has been taken by the college administration following a fight between students of two batches on Tuesday night.

Dr Shiv Priya, dean, students’ welfare, said the administration would reallocate hostels to students after a few days.

“The decision has been taken to defuse the situation. We will ensure the students do not have any academic loss. We will gradually revoke suspension of classes in a phased manner. Senior students would be called first. Hostels would reallocated to all students, who would have to come along with their parents and sign an affidavit about their future conduct in the hostel,” said Priya.

“A couple of students have been identified as major troublemakers. Action against them would be taken separately,” said Priya.

Following the fight between students, a few of them had also barged into the director’s residence, allegedly misbehaved with security guards, and vandalized some portions.

On Thursday morning, students gathered at RIMS administrative block against the order of hotel vacation and suspension of classes. However, the administration stuck with its decision.