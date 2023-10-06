Soren backs demand for caste census, slams govt over misuse of central agencies

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has backed the demand for entitlements to the backward social groups, including the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and the Other Backward Classes (OBC), in proportion to their population. He said he was in its favour and a proposal in this regard was already sent to the Raj Bhavan on reservation and communities. On Wednesday, the Jharkhand chief minister skipped the fifth summons issued by the ED against an ongoing money laundering probe related to an alleged land scam (PTI photo)

On the possibility of conducting a caste census in Jharkhand, Soren said, “We have been raising this issue since 2021. We are clear that special groups should get their due according to their proportion. We also got it passed (bill to increase reservation of ST, SC and OBC in state government jobs) and sent to the Governor.”

This comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated his demands to give people rights based on their population.

The much-awaited report ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is likely to further intensify the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc’s demand to conduct a similar nationwide census. Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is part of the INDIA alliance.

Asked about his views over the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh, Soren accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government of misusing central agencies for “vested political interests”.

“Misuse of the central agencies for political benefits was clearly visible and it is being discussed across the world,” he said.

The AAP Rajya Sabha MP was arrested on Wednesday by the ED in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the 2021-22 Delhi Excise policy case.

“Why only Sanjay Singh? Many others are in line (to face action). Even my name is doing rounds. Our opponents are alleging that I own Benami tribal properties. It is laughable. We all know which community we belong to. We are Adivasis,” Soren added.

The remark comes a day before the Jharkhand high court is scheduled to hear the writ petition filed by Soren challenging the summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

On Wednesday, the Jharkhand chief minister skipped the fifth summons issued by the ED against an ongoing money laundering probe related to an alleged land scam.

Earlier, Soren had skipped summons by the federal agency on August 7, August 15, September 9, and September 23. On September 23, Soren moved the high court, challenging the summons and certain sections of the PMLA Act.

for questioning in connection with the ongoing money laundering probe related to an alleged land scam in the state capital.

ED has served five summons to Soren, but the JMM leader has refused to turn up citing his decision to challenge the summon and certain sections of the PMLA Act.

