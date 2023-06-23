Unity in diversity under threat: Soren after oppn unity meet

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said on Friday that certain basic tenets of democracy are under target, which is maligning the decades-old image of India being a country of unity in diversity. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren arrives to attend the Opposition parties meeting in Patna on Friday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

Addressing the joint press conference after the meeting of 15 non-BJP parties in Patna, Soren said, “India has held that image globally for decades. Fissures are growing in our unity in diversity. It needs to be fixed and repaired.”

Speaking further, Soren, working president of the JMM, said parties from diverse ideologies have come together to ensure the poor and downtrodden get their due.

“There is a need to ensure how we provide what is due to the tribals, dalits, backwards and minorities as guaranteed by the Constitution given to us by Babasaheb Ambedkar. Nitish ji has called this first meeting keeping all that in mind. I congratulate him for bringing us on one platform after great efforts,” said Soren.

The JMM leader said the meeting was just the beginning and shows what lies ahead.

“Those interested in knowing who all are not here shouldn’t be surprised when more people join us in due course,” he added.