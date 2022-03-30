Station at Punjabi Bagh West to link Pink, Green Metro lines
- The new interchange station, with a 212 metre foot overbridge (FOB) connecting Punjabi Bagh West station platforms on the two lines, was inaugurated by DMRC managing director Mangu Singh.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday inaugurated a new interchange station at the Punjabi Bagh West metro station to connect the Green and Pink Lines.
The Green Line of the Delhi Metro runs from Brig. Hoshiar Singh to Inderlok/Kirti Nagar while the Pink Line runs from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar.
DMRC said the platforms for the new Punjabi Bagh West station on the Green Line are built in steel and are located right above the Punjabi Bagh roundabout.
The Green Line viaduct too has been modified to install prefabricated steel platforms, with the new platform coming up between Shivaji Park and Punjabi Bagh stations on Green Line.
DMRC officials said this is the first time that DMRC has built such a station which connects two operational corridors.
“There will be boarding and deboarding facilities available on this station and passengers planning to interchange trains between Green Line and Pink Line will be able to use the facility. The platforms are connected by an FOB, which connects the platforms with the Punjabi Bagh West Metro station of Pink Line,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications, DMRC.
