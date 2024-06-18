Third victim dies in alleged Raipur mob attack on cattle transporters; no arrests yet

The death toll in the alleged mob attack targeting cattle transporters in Raipur rose to three on Tuesday as 25-year-old Saddam Qureshi, critically injured in the incident earlier this month, passed away at DKS Super Specialty Hospital. Qureshi had been critically injured and in a coma since the incident on June 7, which also claimed the lives of Guddu Khan, 35, and Chand Miya Khan, 23. (HT File)

Qureshi, 23 years old, had been in a coma since the incident, which claimed the lives of Guddu Khan, 35, and Chand Miya Khan, 23, on June 7, the day of the alleged attack.

Qureshi had been admitted to Shri Balaji Super Specialty Hospital in Raipur, where he was on ventilator support since the assault. He was later transferred to DKS Hospital on Monday, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to his cousin Shoheb Khan.

The victims, all hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were found beneath a bridge on the Mahanadi river in the Arang area on June 7, while their truck, laden with buffaloes, was discovered on the bridge itself.

Arang police filed an FIR against unidentified individuals under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 307 (attempt to murder), and 34 (common intention).

Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kirtan Rathore said no arrests have been made in connection with the case so far.

Shoaib, a cousin of Chand and Saddam, claimed he had got a call from Chand, adding that his friend Mohsin was called by Saddam when they were being attacked.

“Chand told me they were being attacked by a mob. But before he could provide any detail, the call got disconnected,” Shoaib claimed.

In the second call to Mohsin, which lasted for 47 minutes, Saddam could be heard saying that his limbs were broken, Shoaib said.

“Saddam could be heard pleading with his attackers to spare him. I believe Saddam had put his phone in his pocket while he was calling (Mohsin) and it never got disconnected so everything could be heard clearly,” he claimed.

A 14-member special team headed by Raipur ASP Rathore has been formed to conduct a probe into the case and trace the accused.

With PTI inputs