e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / Bihar will set a new election paradigm | HT Editorial

Bihar will set a new election paradigm | HT Editorial

Reconciling mass-based activity with social distancing poses a challenge

editorials Updated: Aug 19, 2020 19:09 IST
Hindustan Times
The Election Commission has to find a middle way, reconciling principles of safety as well as equal access and democratic rights. But the responsibility lies equally with both political leaders and citizens to participate in polls with great responsibility
The Election Commission has to find a middle way, reconciling principles of safety as well as equal access and democratic rights. But the responsibility lies equally with both political leaders and citizens to participate in polls with great responsibility(Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

The Election Commission (EC) is set to come up with guidelines to hold elections for the Bihar assembly soon. This will be the first major election since the pandemic hit India — there have been polls to Rajya Sabha and legislative council seats, but this involved a limited number of voters. The EC is, according to a report in this newspaper on Wednesday, planning to allow physical rallies, but with limited public presence; permit online filing of nomination forms; allow limited door-to-door campaigning; and reduce the number of people in each polling booth and counting hall. All these measures are legitimate in the context of the pandemic. The EC has done well to have extensive deliberations with all stakeholders, and its guidelines will, in all likelihood, also apply to elections next year in states such as West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Assam.

The real challenge is reconciling two diametrically opposite objectives. The first is ensuring a free-and-fair political contest, where political leaders can relay their messages and voters cannot only access these messages but also convey their concerns and grievances. This, by its very definition, is a mass-based activity. The second is the need to prevent any mass-based activity to keep the spread of the infection under control, and maintain social distancing and follow safety protocols. The fact that Bihar is under-equipped in terms of health infrastructure and has seen disturbing Covid-19 trends makes this even more urgent. The EC has to find a middle way, reconciling principles of safety as well as equal access and democratic rights. But the responsibility lies equally with both political leaders and citizens to participate in polls with great responsibility.

tags
top news
Centre to withdraw 100 companies of paramilitary forces from Jammu-Kashmir
Centre to withdraw 100 companies of paramilitary forces from Jammu-Kashmir
Sushant Singh Rajput case: 5 factors behind SC order for CBI probe
Sushant Singh Rajput case: 5 factors behind SC order for CBI probe
Pak army chief Gen Bajwa’s apology doesn’t help, gets a royal snub in Saudi kingdom
Pak army chief Gen Bajwa’s apology doesn’t help, gets a royal snub in Saudi kingdom
Nod to reopen hotels, weekly markets in Delhi; gyms to remain closed
Nod to reopen hotels, weekly markets in Delhi; gyms to remain closed
Navy prepared to meet any challenge, says Rajnath Singh
Navy prepared to meet any challenge, says Rajnath Singh
‘NRA will prove to be a boon for crores of youngsters’: PM Modi
‘NRA will prove to be a boon for crores of youngsters’: PM Modi
Bus carrying 34 passengers allegedly ‘hijacked’ by finance company in Agra
Bus carrying 34 passengers allegedly ‘hijacked’ by finance company in Agra
Watch: Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR; waterlogging leads to major traffic snarls
Watch: Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR; waterlogging leads to major traffic snarls
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

opinion

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In