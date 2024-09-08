Lessons from Paralympics

It is hard not to be awed by the performance of athletes at the Paralympics. Beyond the podium finishes, this is a moment when all athletes who participated deserve to be celebrated because each one’s is a story of incredible resilience and sportsmanship. They have surmounted serious challenges to push the boundaries set by a society that continues to be largely ableist by default, if not design. For Indian para-athletes, such hurdles have historically been worse — which is why the record haul of 29 medals (seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze) needs to be cheered fervently. India’s 18th-place finish on the medals tally is a testament to the government’s investment in training and facilitating differently-abled sportspersons. This Paralympics saw a much higher number of Indian coaches and support staff, and was also the first time that a dedicated recovery centre to deal with injuries developed during the sporting event was set up for the contingent. The country’s participation in the Paralympics has seen a quantum jump in just 16 years. From five athletes at the Beijing Paralympics in 2008, the Indian contingent has now grown to 84.

The medals are a direct consequence of this increased participation and should push many more persons with disabilities towards sport. This underlines the case for stepping up investment further, perhaps venturing into sports where there is room to grow Indian participation. The corporate world must also pitch in, to create a robust culture of sports and activity for the differently abled.

This is also a moment for mainstreaming this aspect of diversity and disability inclusion outside sports, in schools, offices, and public spaces — in terms of nurturing the potential of persons with disabilities and facilitating them in living a life of dignity. The human spirit knows no boundaries, but the Paralympics serve as a timely reminder that the right to play and enjoy sports is directly linked to other human rights, such as the right to personal mobility and to participate in cultural life. India can do a lot more on that front. The medals are only the start and provide but a glimpse of what the differently abled can do for themselves and the country.