Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024
Ministerial blues haunt Mahayuti

ByHT Editorial
Dec 17, 2024 09:12 PM IST

Dissent in Mahayuti rises after CM Fadnavis' ministerial expansion, with heavyweights like Bhujbal excluded, causing unrest and protests among supporters.

Dissent within the Mahayuti is out in the open after chief minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis expanded his team of ministers on Sunday. This was not entirely unexpected since the legislators who failed to land a ministry included heavyweights such as Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse-Patil. Considering that all Mahayuti constituents — the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) — did well in the polls, numerous ministerial aspirants were expected to miss out. Multiple factors, including region and caste, are considered to ensure the right social mix in the ministry. That logic, however, has not impressed those who missed berths. Many stayed away when 39 ministers were inducted into the ministry on Sunday. In Nashik, Bhujbal’s supporters blocked traffic and torched vehicles. The senior leader, a critic of the demand for a Maratha quota, stressed his credentials as an OBC leader to question his exclusion from the ministry. Eknath Shinde, who had gone into a sulk when he lost out on the CM’s office, has come out with an ingenious plan to contain the dissent within his party — the Sena plans to collect signed affidavits from its ministers that they will quit office midway into their tenure. The ostensible reason is to enable the party and CM to drop underperformers. These affidavits have no legal sanctity but serve as a balm to legislators who missed out in this round.

Nagpur, Dec 15 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the ministers of the Mahayuti alliance government, in Nagpur on Sunday. Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar are also present. (ANI Photo) (Snehal Sontakke)
Nagpur, Dec 15 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the ministers of the Mahayuti alliance government, in Nagpur on Sunday. Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar are also present. (ANI Photo) (Snehal Sontakke)

The disgruntlement within the Sena and NCP suggests the nature of politics today — a secular non-ideology based approach to capturing power (which has meant splits such as those that saw these versions of the Sena and NCP being created), cascades down into legislators holding parties to ransom. The alliance will need to ride the storm without letting it impact governance. The fact that the arithmetic is overwhelmingly in the Mahayuti’s favour will make the task easier.

