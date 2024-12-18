Raucous debate, lost opportunity

India’s Constitution turned 75 last month. Among its impressive achievements are establishing a thriving democracy against all odds, making the difficult but morally correct choice of excluding no one from casting their franchise, and taking yeomen steps to level the sociopolitical field in a society riven by millennia-old inequalities. The framework of laws that it proposed has helped hold together a country of incredible diversity and contradictions. So, when Parliament decided to mark the anniversary with a special debate, it only seemed apt. The discussions that spanned over four days, though, were less about the Constitution and more about contemporary politics. Citizens got a glimpse of a combative BJP, boosted by its victories in Maharashtra and Haryana, looking to turn the tables on the Opposition. It was no coincidence that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah chose to corner the Congress on the question of changing the Constitution — the issue that hurt the BJP by trimming its tally to 240 in the 2024 general elections. They were aggressive in their attempt to delegitimise the Opposition’s credentials on the Constitution. The Opposition implemented its own version of this strategy, trying to dissociate any Right-wing ideologue from the freedom struggle and the process of Constitution writing. In both Houses, Opposition members spoke about attacks on minorities and Dalits, accused the government of not being able to ensure the safety of vulnerable communities, and brought up issues such as the violence in Manipur to underline the government’s failures. Both sides attempted to claim the legacy of the nation’s founders, especially BR Ambedkar, while accusing each other of appropriation, a trend reflected in the needless controversy over Shah’s comments in the Rajya Sabha.

