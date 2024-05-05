 Rohith Vemula report misses trees for the forest - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rohith Vemula report misses trees for the forest

ByHT Editorial
May 05, 2024 11:02 PM IST

The Vemula report shows remarkable ignorance about how caste operates in institutional settings.

The Telangana government has said the 2016 Rohith Vemula suicide case would be reinvestigated following the controversy over the closure report filed by the state police. This is not surprising since this was no simple suicide case but a politically-charged and layered matter that foregrounded a host of issues including Dalit discrimination, institutional insensitivity and bias, student politics, and the involvement of political actors in shaping student and faculty responses inside the campus. Among the accused were senior leaders of the BJP, including the Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatreya and then minister for education Smriti Irani. The Congress government in Hyderabad, which has promised a Rohith Vemula law to fight caste discrimination, surely could not be seen as endorsing a report that absolves all the accused, and, worse, accuses the dead student and his family of claiming Dalit status by fraudulent means. The suicide led to student mobilisations across the country that year.

The probe report is remarkable for its insensitive approach to the caste question in the Rohith Vemula case. (Hindustan Times) PREMIUM
The probe report is remarkable for its insensitive approach to the caste question in the Rohith Vemula case. (Hindustan Times)

The probe report is remarkable for its insensitive approach to the caste question in the Rohith Vemula case. It has collated evidence to claim that Rohith Vemula, a PhD scholar at the Central University of Hyderabad, was not a Dalit since his father belonged to an OBC community. It ignores the social context in which Rohith Vemula grew up: Rohith’s mother, Radhika, was a Dalit who grew up in a non-Dalit household and, following the failure of her marriage, as a single mother, brought up her children in a Dalit environment. When the law is mindful of the social context in which caste identities are formed, it is appalling that there should be a debate about Rohith Vemula’s caste. The conclusions arrived at in the report, however, reveal the motive for this line of inquiry: The probe suggests that the challenge to Rohith’s caste identity was a trigger for suicide.

The report shows remarkable ignorance about how caste operates in institutional settings. It glosses over the enormous pressure Rohith Vemula faced from the university authorities and, instead, suggests he was “disappointed and unhappy over his childhood”, “unhappy with the organisations with which he worked” and “seemed to be under severe depression and disappointment”. Such facile and devious conclusions undermine the probe’s claim of fairness and diligence.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Continue reading with HT Premium Subscription

Daily E Paper I Premium Articles I Brunch E Magazine I Daily Infographics
Subscribe Now @1199/year
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Editorials / Rohith Vemula report misses trees for the forest
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On