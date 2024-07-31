Number Theory: Constructions, sensitive ecology — More than rain at fault for Kerala landslides

In Wayanad, locals say that the major reason for the (landslide) disaster is the land use change as many marshy places and wetlands have been filled up.
At least 135 people died due to a massive landslide in Wayanad district in Kerala. While multiple parts of Kerala witnessed floods and landslides on July 30, Wayanad became the epicentre of mass casualties on the day. What explains this? The immediate trigger appears to be intense rainfall. However, Wayanad was not the rainiest place in Kerala on the day. It is the landslides resulting from the rain that killed people. This is where the district is especially vulnerable. Wayanad is one of the most exposed districts to landslides in India, a fact that has been pointed out in multiple government reports. Yet, the number of settlements appear to have increased in the past 10 years, and also in the very area where disaster struck Tuesday. Here are three charts that explain this in detail.
