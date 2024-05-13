 Number Theory: Four charts that help decode crucial Phase 4 of Lok Sabha elections - Hindustan Times
Number Theory: Four charts that help decode crucial Phase 4 of Lok Sabha elections

ByAbhishek Jha
May 13, 2024 09:03 AM IST

Among the PCs of the seven phases, the PCs of the fourth phase had the highest turnout in 2009 and 2014, but the second highest turnout in 2019.

Ninety-six parliamentary constituencies (PCs) across nine states and the UT of Jammu & Kashmir will go to polls today in the fourth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In terms of the number of PCs going to polls, this is the second largest phase in the 2024 election cycle. After today’s voting, polling will be over in another three states: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh. On a cumulative basis, this will mean voting concluding in 379 parliamentary constituencies (PCs) across 23 states and UTs since the beginning of the elections. Here are some key facts about today’s phase of elections.

Representational image.
Representational image.
    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

