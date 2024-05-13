Number Theory: Four charts that help decode crucial Phase 4 of Lok Sabha elections

Ninety-six parliamentary constituencies (PCs) across nine states and the UT of Jammu & Kashmir will go to polls today in the fourth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In terms of the number of PCs going to polls, this is the second largest phase in the 2024 election cycle. After today’s voting, polling will be over in another three states: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh. On a cumulative basis, this will mean voting concluding in 379 parliamentary constituencies (PCs) across 23 states and UTs since the beginning of the elections. Here are some key facts about today’s phase of elections.

Representational image.