 Number Theory: Outliers within the constituencies in Lok Sabha elections - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: Outliers within the constituencies in Lok Sabha elections

ByAbhishek Jha
May 30, 2024 04:14 PM IST

When there is a nationally dominant party, as there was in 2014 and 2019, assembly constituencies within a parliamentary constituencies largely vote similarly .

Polling for the Lok Sabha elections is all but over. One of the narratives that has found traction from anecdotal accounts is that it is a seat-by-seat election. Whether or not this is true will only be known on June 4. Until then, past data can be used to answer a more interesting question: How coherent are parliamentary constituencies (PCs) when it comes to voting in Lok Sabha elections? Simply speaking, do parts of a PC vote differently from the overall result in the PC? The best way to answer this question is to break down PC-wise results at the assembly constituency (AC) level and see whether the winner in any constituent AC is different from that in the PC. HT has used AC-wise data on Lok Sabha elections from Trivedi Center for Political Data (TCPD) – it has this data from 1999 Lok Sabha elections onwards – to tackle this question. Here is what the data shows.

An election official puts indelible ink on the finger of an elderly voter. (AP Photo)
An election official puts indelible ink on the finger of an elderly voter. (AP Photo)
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

News / Editors Pick / Number Theory: Outliers within the constituencies in Lok Sabha elections
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On