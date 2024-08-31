Number Theory: Why crime against women remains a pressing concern

The brutal rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata has led to protests that are comparable to those that followed the gang rape of a young women in 2012 in Delhi
The brutal rape and murder of a doctor in RG Kar hospital in Kolkata has led to protests that are comparable to those that followed the gang rape of a young physiotherapy student in 2012 in Delhi. The 2012 protests led to efforts to make the criminal justice system more sensitive and better equipped to prevent crime against women. But as the Kolkata case shows, things have not really changed for the better. What explains this failure? Everything—from attitudes and apathy to scanty resources and a lack of accountability—is the short answer. Here are three charts to explain this.
