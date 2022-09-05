Problematics | When nobody gets to work from home

ABCD of transfer postings

In the lobby of an airport, I overheard three men and a woman discussing their new transfers.

“Four vacancies in our home states, and yet none of us gets posted at home,” grumbled Ashima, the Assamese.

"I am being posted in the hometown of the person who is being posted in my hometown."' said Bankim, the Bengali.

Chand, from Chandigarh saw me taking notes. “Hah,” he said, "a puzzle solver!"

"Nah." I corrected him, "a puzzle setter. But I need more information."

"Ask and it shall be given you, said Dilbar the mathematician from Delhi.

"Let us assume," I said, "that the airports in Chandigarh, Delhi, West Bengal and Assam are on a single route, in that order. How many airports do you cross flying from your workplace to your hometown?"

"I cross one airport," said the Assamese.

"So do I." said the Bengali.

"And I." said Chand.

"Indeed, each of us crosses one airport between their workplace and hometown." the mathematician concluded.

Who is being posted where?