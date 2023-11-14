AILET 2024: Registration process ends tomorrow, exam on Dec 10

The National Law University of Delhi will end the registration process for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024 on November 15, 2023. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. AILET 2024 exam on December 10, apply now!( nationallawuniversitydelhi.in)

AILET 2024 examination will be held on December 10. The admit card for the AILET 2024 examination will be released on November 20 from 11 am to 12: 30 pm in pen and paper mode. Candidates will be able to update their details in the application form from November 14 to November 15.

AILET 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Register and proceed with the application

Submit the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take a print for future reference.

AILET-2024 will be conducted at the following cities: Bengaluru, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Shimla, Siliguri, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.