AILET 2024 third merit list released for B.A L.L.B, direct link here

AILET 2024 third merit list released for B.A L.L.B, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 23, 2024 12:19 PM IST

NLU Delhi releases third provisional merit list for AILET 2024 counseling.

The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has announced the third provisional merit list for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2024) counselling today, January 23. Candidates can check the third provisional merit list through the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Steps to check AILET 2024 LLB third provisional merit list

“Candidates listed in the Third Provisional Merit List of Selected Candidates for the B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) Prohtgramme (ANNEXURE–A) are required to pay a sum of Rs.50,000.00 as Provisional Admission Confirmation Fee by 11:00 am on January 28, 2024, failing which the offer of admission shall stand cancelled and the seat will be offered to the next candidate in order of merit among those registered for the Online counselling”, reads the official notification.

The portal/interface for provisionally selected candidates to submit the provisional admission confirmation fee and obtain the provisional admission offer letter will open on January 23, 2024, at 11:00 a.m.

AILET 2024 Third Merit List: How to check

Visit the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

On the homepage, click on the “AILET 2024 LLB third provisional merit list” link.

AILET 2023 third provisional merit list wil be displayed on the screen

Check the merit list and take the print for future reference.

