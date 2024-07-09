AP ECET 2024 Seat Allotment Result Live Updates: Results for round 1 counselling today on ecet-sche.aptonline.in

AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2024 Live Updates: The seat allotment result will be announced at ecet-sche.aptonline.in

AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2024 Live Updates: The Department of Technical Education and APSCHE will announce seat allotment results for the first round of AP ECET counselling today, July 9. When released, the candidates can check it on ecet-sche.aptonline.in. As per the schedule, the allotment result was to be released on July 8 but it has been postponed....Read More

“ECET-2024 Allotment will be released tomorrow,” reads a notification on the counselling website which was released yesterday.

As per the schedule, self-reporting and reporting at colleges will be held from July 9 to July 15 and classes will begin from July 10, 2024.

AP ECET counselling round is for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy colleges in Andhra Pradesh through lateral entry.

How to check AP ECET allotment result 2024

Go to the AP ECET at ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on the AP ECET 2024 seat allotment result link.

Submit your login details.

The seat allotment result will be displayed.

Check live updates on AP ECET allotment results below.