Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has started the registration process for AP Ed.CET 2023 Counselling on January 31, 2024. Candidates can apply online through the official website of AP EdCET at edcet-sche.aptonline.in. AP Ed.CET 2023 Counselling: Registration begins, link here

The last date to apply for AP EdCET is till February 6, 2024. As per the official schedule, the verification of certificates will be done from February 2 to February 7, 2024. For candidates of special category (PH/CAP/NCC/Sports & Games/ Scouts & Guides/Anglo Indians), the certificate verification will be done physically at HLC, Andhra Loyola College, Sentini Hospital Road, Veterinary Colony, Vijayawada will be done on February 5, 2024.

Direct link to register for AP Ed.CET 2023 Counselling

AP Ed.CET 2023 Counselling: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AP EdCET at edcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP Ed.CET 2023 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Exercising of Web Options will be done from February 9 to February 13, 2024 and change of web options will be done on February 14, 2024. Allotment of seats for first phase counselling will be displayed on February 17, 2024. Reporting to colleges after first phase counselling and and commencement of classwork will begin on February 19 onwards.

The registration fee is ₹1200/- (for OC/BC) and Rs.700/- (for SC/ST/PH). The payment should be done through credit card/ debit card/ net banking.

