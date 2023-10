Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce seat allotment results for the second phase of Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGCET) counselling today, October 11. AP PGECET phase 2 allotment result 2023 for GATE, GPAT today on pgecet-sche.aptonline.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates who have qualified in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) and applied for the second phase of AP PGECET counselling can check their results on pgecet-sche.aptonline.in.

For AP PGECET qualified candidates, phase 2 allotment results will be declared on October October 16.

The last date of reporting for GATE/GPAT qualified candidates is October 13.

How to check AP PGECET round 2 allotment result 2023

Go to pgecet-sche.aptonline.in. On the home page, phase 2 allotment result link for GATE/GPAT will be displayed. Open it. If required, login with your credentials. Check your allotment result and if selected, download the allotment order.

AP PGECET exam and counselling is held for admission to MTech, MPharmacy, PharmD (PB) courses offered by participating institutions of Andhra Pradesh.

For further information, candidates can visit exam and counselling websites.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here! Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON