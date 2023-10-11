Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce seat allotment results for the second phase of Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGCET) counselling today, October 11. AP PGECET phase 2 allotment result 2023 for GATE, GPAT today on pgecet-sche.aptonline.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates who have qualified in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) and applied for the second phase of AP PGECET counselling can check their results on pgecet-sche.aptonline.in.

For AP PGECET qualified candidates, phase 2 allotment results will be declared on October October 16.

The last date of reporting for GATE/GPAT qualified candidates is October 13.

How to check AP PGECET round 2 allotment result 2023

Go to pgecet-sche.aptonline.in. On the home page, phase 2 allotment result link for GATE/GPAT will be displayed. Open it. If required, login with your credentials. Check your allotment result and if selected, download the allotment order.

AP PGECET exam and counselling is held for admission to MTech, MPharmacy, PharmD (PB) courses offered by participating institutions of Andhra Pradesh.

For further information, candidates can visit exam and counselling websites.

