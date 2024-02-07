 Apply at University of Wollongong India for computing &amp; fintech programs - Hindustan Times
Applications open at the University of Wollongong India for computing and fintech programs

Applications open at the University of Wollongong India for computing and fintech programs

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 07, 2024 04:00 PM IST

Applications are open for students who wish to study at the GIFT City campus of The University of Wollongong India (UOW India).

Previously the university announced that Master of Computing (Data Analytics) and Graduate Certificate in Computing programs will be launched in July for the students.(HT Photo)
According to a press release by The University of Wollongong India (UOW India), two programs i.e. Master of Financial Technology and a Graduate Certificate in Financial Technology were also announced by the University for students this year. Both the programs are subject to final approval.

Previously the university announced that Master of Computing (Data Analytics) and Graduate Certificate in Computing programs will be launched in July for the students.

“We are excited to open applications to UOW India and looking forward to welcoming our first cohort of students to our GIFT City campus. This is an excellent opportunity for students to gain a world-class education and experience in the field of computing and financial technology," said UOW Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Patricia M. Davidson.

Entry Criteria:

According to the press release, the entry criteria for these programs at The University of Wollongong India (UOW India) are the same as those for UOW’s Australian campuses, which include an undergraduate degree, work experience, and English language assessment.

“UOW is ranked in the top 250 universities in the world for Accounting and Finance subjects, with a well-earned reputation for excellence. Our innovative FinTech courses will equip students with the skills, knowledge and experience needed for success in finance and the emerging field of Financial Technology," said Executive Dean for the Faculty of Business and Law Professor Colin Picker.

For more information about the programs and how to apply, please visit the official website.

