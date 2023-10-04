News / Education / Admissions / AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result released at aaccc.gov.in, link here

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result released at aaccc.gov.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 04, 2023 04:36 PM IST

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result has been released. The direct link is given below.

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has released AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result on October 4, 2023. Candidates who want to check the seat allotment result can visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

Candidates can report to the allotted institute from October 4 to October 13, 2023. To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result: How to check

  • Visit the official site of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.
  • Click on AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process, choice filling and locking facility was started on September 26 and ended on October 2, 2023. The processing of seat allotment was done from October 3 to October 4, 2023.

The documents required at the time of joining are- AIAPGET 2023 admit card, AIAPGET 2023 result or rank letter, Class 10 pass certificate and marksheet, HS certificate and marksheet, marksheets of BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS, BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS Degree Certificate or Provisional Degree Certificate and 12 months compulsory rotatory internship completion certificate. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AACCC.

